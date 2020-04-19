|
|
April 8, 1934 - April 11, 2020 Lawrence Kartiganer, an entertainment lawyer known for his devotion to his clients, died on Saturday, April 11 at the age of 86.Born in Beacon, New York, Larry graduated from Harvard College in 1955 and received his J.D. and Masters in Tax from NYU Law.After 4 years with the IRS in Los Angeles, Larry became partner at the entertainment lawfirm Rosenfeld, Meyer & Susman. There, he developed a star-studded roster of clients, including Henry Mancini, Andy Williams, Herb Alpert, Jerry Moss and Jerry Perenchio. An avid sports fan all his life, Larry helped found the Phoenix Suns in 1968 and religiously attended Lakers games.He is survived by his beloved wife Gail; siblings, Donald and Renee; children, Adam, Jennifer and Matthew; step-children, Sara, Zach, Lisa and Jessica; and grandchildren, Sophia and Omar.In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Mr. Holland's Opus Foundation or Up2Us to honor Larry's love for music and sports, and his commitment to equity and inclusion.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Apr. 19, 2020