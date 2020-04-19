Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Lawrence Kartiganger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lawrence Kartiganger

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lawrence Kartiganger Obituary
April 8, 1934 - April 11, 2020 Lawrence Kartiganer, an entertainment lawyer known for his devotion to his clients, died on Saturday, April 11 at the age of 86.Born in Beacon, New York, Larry graduated from Harvard College in 1955 and received his J.D. and Masters in Tax from NYU Law.After 4 years with the IRS in Los Angeles, Larry became partner at the entertainment lawfirm Rosenfeld, Meyer & Susman. There, he developed a star-studded roster of clients, including Henry Mancini, Andy Williams, Herb Alpert, Jerry Moss and Jerry Perenchio. An avid sports fan all his life, Larry helped found the Phoenix Suns in 1968 and religiously attended Lakers games.He is survived by his beloved wife Gail; siblings, Donald and Renee; children, Adam, Jennifer and Matthew; step-children, Sara, Zach, Lisa and Jessica; and grandchildren, Sophia and Omar.In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Mr. Holland's Opus Foundation or Up2Us to honor Larry's love for music and sports, and his commitment to equity and inclusion.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Apr. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lawrence's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -