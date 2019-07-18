On July 11, 2019, Larry Shewfelt, loved by all who knew him, died at the age of 71.Larry was born and died in Los Angeles, CA. He was a 1965 graduate of Harvard-Westlake, then called Harvard Military and California State University, Northridge. He served in the US Navy from 1968-72 including service in Vietnam.His career at Wilshire Escrow Company, founded by his father in 1944, lasted 32 years including serving as the third in his family to be company president.Larry Shewfelt made significant contributions to the escrow industry. He helped write bulk sale legislation for California and the Bulk Sale training manuals for escrow officers. Larry was a past President of the Escrow Institute of California and served as President of Wilshire Escrow Company from 2001 to 2015. Under his leadership the company flourished and the foundation he laid still propels his family's business legacy to this day.Larry was preceded in death by his parents Roy F. and Emmie "Scottie" Shewfelt, his brothers Leonard R. Shewfelt and Robert B. Kennedy. He is survived by his wife Lisa (née Sparks), his children/stepchildren and their spouses Suzanne (Doug) Wormington and mother Carolyn Holt, Joanna (Robert) Girard, Jennifer (Eric) Taylor and mother Toni Beymer, Michael (Hannah) McGrath and Jessica (Christopher) Brocoff, and the grandchildren he loved, also his brothers Donald Shewfelt, Richard Shewfelt and sister Joan Kennedy Williams and their spouses, and many cousins, nieces, nephews and countless friends. Larry was a lifelong LA Dodger fan and season ticket holder since the team arrived in Los Angeles. He was good at sports and a good sport. He was devout in his Christian faith and will be welcomed into Heaven. Larry and Lisa traveled to India nine times to serve on Christian Missions bringing God's Word to the poorest of the poor. The charity he supported is Harvest India, for those who wish to make a memorial gift, or to the , in lieu of flowers. Friends and family who want to attend a Celebration of Larry's life are encouraged to wear white or colors. Details at rosehills.com Published in the Los Angeles Times on July 18, 2019