Lawrence Levene

Lawrence Levene Obituary
May 30, 1975 - January 7, 2020 Lawrence "Larry" Levene, 44, died in Valley Glen, CA, after an 18-month battle with cancer. He was surrounded by family at the end, and is survived by his husband, Hobie Barnes, his parents, Fran Levene & Joel Sweren, his sister and brother-in-law, Alyssa & Jonathan Rausch, and his nieces, Stacey and Rachel. Larry was an avid runner, a creative art director, a sci-fi enthusiast and loved by everyone who knew him. Donations to UCLA Jonsson Cancer Research in his name are appreciated to help prevent further young losses like Larry.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Jan. 17 to Jan. 19, 2020
