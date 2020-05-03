February 2, 1934 - April 25, 2020 Larry, our beloved super hero, left us in the early morning hours of Saturday, April 25 after a valiant struggle against COVID-19. He grew up in the Bronx, NY with his father Samuel Nevens, his mother Manya Rabicz, and his late brother Joe. He is survived by the love of his life and wife of 59 years, Barbara; his daughter Andrea; his son Gregg; his grandchildren Danielle Hare, Monty Hare, Joe Nevens, Wonde Nevens, and Martha Nevens; his son-in-law Clark Hare; and his daughter-in-law Pam Nevens.On February 5, 1961, Larry married the love of his life, Barbara, ostensibly because he loved her dimple. She kept him alive through many perilous times and inspired their extensive travels. In the end, she was unable to save him from the terrible virus that has taken the lives of so many.Retiring in 2013, Larry was the Superman of entrepreneurs, having started his very successful food distribution company Allied Sales & Distribution, Inc. 50 years ago. Larry worked tirelessly every day of his life, even while on vacation. He always had a kind word or comedic line for everyone. He was a sublime swing dancer, outstanding athlete, world traveler, a beautiful human being, and our family hero. He had a razor-sharp mind, was an avid consumer of copious amounts of Heinz Ketchup and Pepsi (cold, no ice), and a lover of all things chocolate. Kindness, generosity, and the importance of family will be his legacy.Because of COVID-19 restrictions, Larry's interment was private and attended by only the immediate family; however, family and friends from around the world attended via Zoom. A celebration of his life will also be by way of Zoom.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store