April 1, 1935 - October 7, 2019 Lawrence Randolph Forbes Randy Forbes Sr. passed away peacefully in the hospice program at St. John's Hospital in Santa Monica. A fourth generation Californian, he was predeceased by his mother, Elizabeth Barker Forbes, his father, Randolph Forbes, and his sister, Natalie. He died from complications of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma. A wonderful husband, father, grandfather, friend and legend in the Los Angeles real estate community, his contagious spirit and energy could be felt in every venture he pursued. Randy balanced everything with his down-to-earth charisma and zest for life. He adored his friends, playing volleyball, golfing, fishing, gardening, cheffing it up in the kitchen, traveling, and mostly being with his family. Randy attended Beverly Hills High and USC. He carried his "fight on" spirit throughout his life. Randy became a stock broker and soon discovered his niche in real estate, finding himself with Jon Douglas at the George Elkins, Brentwood. Randy and Jon collaborated, and soon the first Jon Douglas residential office opened in Brentwood in 1971 with Randy as the manager. Their run through the 1980s was arguably the greatest period for success of an office in history, highlighted by many good friends and agents, ultimately re-shaping the real estate industry into what we see today. After retirement, he could be found watching the Dodgers, Rams, Lakers, in the Desert or sharing a good cheer with his friends and family. He was also a former member of The Beach Club and the Los Angeles Country Club. Grandpa Randy was known for his all-in attitude, humor and quick wit, occasional stubbornness, competitive drive, and classic one-liners. He is survived by his beloved wife of 49 years, Dale, his brother Pierson Forbes (Karen), his children Diane Halliburton (Donald), Randy Forbes Jr. (Caren), William Forbes (Hillary), and stepchildren Peter and Patrick Lang (Tina), grandchildren Geoffrey and Ryan Axelrod, Remi and Grace Halliburton, Megan and Logan Forbes, step-grandchild Justin Lang, and great-granddaughter Lillian Axelrod. Randy's life was well lived. Services will be private.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Oct. 27, 2019