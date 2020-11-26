1/1
Lawrence Steven Waxman
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lawrence's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
April 5, 1945 - November 16, 2020 It is with great sadness that the family of Lawrence Steven Waxman announce the peaceful passing following a lengthy battle with Lewey Body Dementia at the age of 75.Larry attended California State University of Northridge where he studied business and enjoyed a successful career in commercial real estate for over 45 years in Los Angeles. He was known for his quick wit, his infectious smile, and his kind and compassionate spirit. Larry was preceded in death by his father, Jack, and his mother, Sally. He is survived by his beloved wife Georgia; cherished sons Matthew and Cory (Ranya); adored sister Arlene; loving grandchildren Jacob, Braden, and Sarah; loving step daughters, Tina (Danny)and Elaina (Chris); loved step grand children Sailor, Story, Isla, Indie, and Sunday, and numerous other family members and friends. A private family service was held on Friday, November 20th, 2020 at Hillside Memorial Park in Los Angeles.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Larry's name may be made to the Lewey Body Dementia Foundation at www.lbda.org.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Los Angeles Times from Nov. 26 to Nov. 27, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved