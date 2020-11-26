April 5, 1945 - November 16, 2020 It is with great sadness that the family of Lawrence Steven Waxman announce the peaceful passing following a lengthy battle with Lewey Body Dementia at the age of 75.Larry attended California State University of Northridge where he studied business and enjoyed a successful career in commercial real estate for over 45 years in Los Angeles. He was known for his quick wit, his infectious smile, and his kind and compassionate spirit. Larry was preceded in death by his father, Jack, and his mother, Sally. He is survived by his beloved wife Georgia; cherished sons Matthew and Cory (Ranya); adored sister Arlene; loving grandchildren Jacob, Braden, and Sarah; loving step daughters, Tina (Danny)and Elaina (Chris); loved step grand children Sailor, Story, Isla, Indie, and Sunday, and numerous other family members and friends. A private family service was held on Friday, November 20th, 2020 at Hillside Memorial Park in Los Angeles.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Larry's name may be made to the Lewey Body Dementia Foundation at www.lbda.org
.