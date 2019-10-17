|
|
April 4, 1939 - October 5, 2019 Lawrence Strauss passed away peacefully at his home in The Towers in Laguna Woods Village on October 5th at age 80. Larry was born in New York City April 4th, 1939. He is survived by the many friends he made throughout his active life as a dancer and actor. As a member of Screen Actors Guild, Larry appeared in several feature films including White Knuckles, Redemption, Price of Glory, Case People, and Out to Sea with Jack Lemmon and Walter Matthau. Larry was also a very active member of Theater Guild and The Old Pros in the Laguna Woods Village community, acting, directing, and producing, first directing Death of a Salesman in 2007. Recently Larry starred in a nationally televised commercial for the American Parkinson Disease Association which raised over 1,000,000 dollars for research. His many contributions to our community will be missed. The celebration of Larry's life will be by invitation only.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Oct. 17, 2019