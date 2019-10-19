|
October 30, 1936 - October 6, 2019 Farewell to a man who cherished his wife, doted on his children, and dedicated himself to professional excellence and community service. Born in Chicago to loving parents Harry and Lillian, Larry reflected the best of the institutions that helped raise him: the Boy Scouts, the Marine Corps, and California public colleges and universities. Larry was a self-made man; honest, honorable, and generous. He rose from humble roots to a successful 50+ year career as a business litigator, primarily with Cox Castle & Nicholson LLP. Larry served as a volunteer judge in retirement. His priority was his family: his wife of 53 years, Sheila Fox Teplin, and their four children, raised in a home filled with music, laughter, and love. Larry held leadership positions with the Boy Scouts, Camp Fire, and DARE America. A modern Pa Ingalls, he could hang a bear bag, start a fire, play a banjo, and fix most anything. He knew countless songs and loved sharing them on long hikes and backpacking trips in his beloved Eastern Sierras. He leaves behind his wife Sheila, sister Gail Rothman (George Rothman), children Amy Teplin (Hugh Fitzpatrick), Vanessa Jacoby (Alison Jacoby), Frank Teplin (Jessica Teplin), and Emily Teplin Fox (Nic Hengen Fox), and grandchildren Scott, Liam, Theo, Caleb, Nathaniel, Miles, Ezra, and Lulu. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Sierra Nevada Alliance at www.sierranevadaalliance.org to honor Larry's love of the mountains. Rest in peace, Larry. Semper fi.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2019