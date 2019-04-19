|
|
November 9, 1920 - April 4, 2019 Lawrence "Larry" Morrison, 98, of Sun Valley, CA, passed away April 4, 2019 – exactly 10 years after the passing of Virginia, his wife of 67 years. He was born November 9, 1920 in Peoria, Illinois. On July 11, 1941, he married Virginia Edwards. Larry was preceded in death by his wife, Virginia; siblings: Fannie, Harold, and Edgar. He is survived by 2 sons: Michael and Patrick, 3 grandchildren: Tina, Maria, and Sydney, and a great-granddaughter, Vivian.Larry was a proud veteran of World War II. A Memorial gathering will be held Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 12:00 pm at the American Legion Post 520 located at 9026 Sunland Blvd., Sun Valley, CA.In lieu of flowers, Larry and his family suggest donations to Conquer Cancer Foundation, 2318 Mill Road, Suite 800, Alexandria, VA 22314, in memory of Larry Morrison.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Apr. 19 to Apr. 27, 2019