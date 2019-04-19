Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Lawrence Morrison
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lawrence W. Morrison

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Lawrence W. Morrison Obituary
November 9, 1920 - April 4, 2019 Lawrence "Larry" Morrison, 98, of Sun Valley, CA, passed away April 4, 2019 – exactly 10 years after the passing of Virginia, his wife of 67 years. He was born November 9, 1920 in Peoria, Illinois.  On July 11, 1941, he married Virginia Edwards.  Larry was preceded in death by his wife, Virginia; siblings: Fannie, Harold, and Edgar.  He is survived by 2 sons: Michael and Patrick, 3 grandchildren: Tina, Maria, and Sydney, and a great-granddaughter, Vivian.Larry was a proud veteran of World War II. A Memorial gathering will be held Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 12:00 pm at the American Legion Post 520 located at 9026 Sunland Blvd., Sun Valley, CA.In lieu of flowers, Larry and his family suggest donations to Conquer Cancer Foundation, 2318 Mill Road, Suite 800, Alexandria, VA 22314, in memory of Larry Morrison.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Apr. 19 to Apr. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.