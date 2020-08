Or Copy this URL to Share

May 2, 1936 - August 15, 2020 "Teach the future generations about the evils of war, hatred, and predjudice"Your words and actions will live on after you, dearest husband, father, and grandfather. We love you forever - Elaine, Cathy, David, Amy & Will



