July 15, 1929 - November 19, 2020 On Thursday November 19, 2020 Leah Stoller Barshap, mother of two and grandmother of one died peacefully in San Rafael California surrounded by family.Leah was born July 15, 1929 in Queens New York to Max and Sonia Stoller. She received an Education degree from UCLA in 1950 and taught elementary school for over 33 years.Leah was married to Irving "Rod" Barshap on June 29, 1955 and raised two daughters, Stacy and Kelly.Leah was a formidable Scrabble opponent who loved to travel, read, dine out with friends and family and spend time with her daughters and granddaughter.Leah was preceded in death by husband Rod, brother Irving, parents Max and Sonia, and her in-laws Abraham and Rose Barshap. She is survived by daughters Stacy Barshap, Kelly Dame, son-in law James Dame and granddaughter Samantha Dame.A private service will be held. Leah will be resting with her husband at Mount Sinai Memorial Park in Los Angeles California.May her memory be a blessing.



