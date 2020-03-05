|
|
July 10, 1930 - February 26, 2020 Leanore Kasten Saltz passed away on February 26, 2020, at the age of 89 after a heroic five-week battle with metastatic cancer. Born in Boyle Heights in East Los Angeles, Leanore started her political activism at an early age when her mother, an immigrant union organizer and left-winger, inculcated her with the mantra "make the world a better place for all." She grew up surrounded by the constant drumbeat of social justice and civil rights along with classical music, poetry, and Yiddishkeit. A true Angeleno, Leanore took the Red Car across town to U.C.L.A. where she was powerfully affected by her city's extraordinary melting pot of classes and cultures. After graduation from U.C.L.A., Leanore began her long and storied career as a public school teacher in both Beverly Hills and Los Angeles. She went on to earn a master's degree in leadership for education change and a secondary credential in history and health education. After teaching at the elementary and middle school levels, she arrived at Fairfax High School. There, Leanore obtained her Alcohol and Drug Counseling Certificate and subsequently created the IMPACT program, which was successfully piloted in seven high schools and later implemented throughout LAUSD. Additionally, she created an anti-bullying curriculum, which is used by LAUSD to this day. Throughout the years, Leanore worked with Planned Parenthood to help educate students in responsible sexual behavior, and she and her husband, renowned ObGyn Dr. Arthur Saltz, ran educational seminars for community group leaders on human reproduction issues. Leanore joined the National Council of Jewish Women to advocate for issues affecting women. As a board member and a VP of Advocacy, she facilitated discussion events with guest experts on such issues as human trafficking, homelessness, women's rights and gender injustice. She also received much joy as a longtime board member of Friends of the Beverly Hills Library. In addition to her political and community activism, Leanore was an intrepid traveler, art collector and gourmand. She also adored the theater, ballet, symphony and opera. Her generosity as a friend and mentor was legendary, and she often took care of her students when their troubles at home became overwhelming. Most importantly, Leanore was fiercely devoted to her small but close-knit family. She had a long and dedicated relationship with her husband and sidekick, Dr. Arthur Saltz, until his death in October of 2019, and was a loving role model to her two daughters. Leanore's three grandchildren were the best part of her later years and she pledged herself to them with the same passion and intelligence with which she approached most everything in life. Leanore Kasten Saltz is survived by her daughters, Karen Kaplan and Jill Sandin, her sons-in-law Craig Plestis and Christopher Sandin, and her grandchildren, Samuel Sandin, Clara Plestis, and Ella Sandin. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Democratic National Committee or the ACLU. The last thing that Leanore did before shutting her eyes was to vote. Memorial pending.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Mar. 5 to Mar. 8, 2020