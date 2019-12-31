|
|
August 18, 1926 - December 21, 2019 Lee B. Gold, MD, PhD, passed away peacefully December 21, 2019 in the comfort of his home in Sherman Oaks surrounded by his loving family at the age of 93. Lee was born August 18, 1926 in Cleveland, Ohio, to Rubin and Tessie Gold. He is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Donna, his three sons, Jon, Richard (Susan), and Brian (Teresa), and his grandchildren, Andrew, Ali, Sara, Jason. Lee attended Cleveland Heights High School and graduated from The Ohio State University with a Bachelors in Science. After enlisting to serve his country in the Army during WWII he enrolled at Case Western Reserve where he went to medical school and earned his Doctor of Medicine degree. Lee met his wife, pianist Donna Gressel, in Cleveland Heights, Ohio, where they were married in 1952. Soon they moved to Los Angeles where Lee completed his internship and residency at Los Angeles County General Hospital, after which he began his private practice in Psychiatry and Psychoanalysis in the San Fernando Valley. He later became Chief of Staff at Woodview Hospital, now known as Woodview/Calabasas Psychiatric Hospital, and served on the boards of directors of the Southern California Psychoanalytic Institute and Sherman Oaks Community Hospital. His love for science and education led him to his professorship at USC. Dr. Gold was a modern day healer. He loved his work with the mind, and coupled with his understanding of human nature he was particularly adept at helping his patients return to normal life as highly functioning and contributing members of society. Lee and Donna shared many interests and adventures together. Their love of the arts which included music, theater, fine art, and tribal art, took them all over the world. Together they travelled extensively experiencing many different cultures, enhancing their collections, and were successful in catching more than several total solar eclipses. Lee also played the piano, spoke Italian and German, and was a true Renaissance man. He loved classical music and opera. His greatest passions included photography, playing chess and collecting chess sets, collecting primitive art, discussing current events, the economy and the stock market, and all things academic. Lee's expanded interest in Biology led him to collect exotic cactus and other succulents until he ultimately became known as Dr. Cacti, and he founded The Golden Barrel as a business. He was well known for his horticultural acumen and the many articles and lectures he gave to the local succulent clubs. Dr. Cacti won many awards in the Sunset Succulent Society, L.A. Cactus & Sunset Succulent Society and CSSA shows over decades of membership. Family and friends have already been celebrating his life and there will be no formal services. In lieu of flowers please contribute to The Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration or the .
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 5, 2020