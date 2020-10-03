Lee Bronson

August 20, 1932 - September 22, 2020 Lee's friends and associates would describe him as decisive, impulsive, artistic, successful, passionate, athletic, philanthropic and hysterical. To those who knew him best, his family, Lee encompassed all those qualities; yet, he was so much more: a force of nature who was a generous, compassionate and loving father to his children, Mark, Lesley and Michelle, his grandsons, Bronson, Elijah and Adam, brothers Jerry Michaels and Rick, and sister-in-law Andrea. Born and raised in L.A., Lee and his younger brother, Bob, attended Fairfax High, where Lee excelled at football and had an unparalleled social life. Never one to sit still, Lee was determined to carve a path to success by, first, hitting the road as a sales rep, and eventually, joining his brother, who went to work for their loving stepfather, Mickey Smith, in Mickey's apparel business. Mickey died suddenly (1961), and the Bronson boys, still in their twenties, had to pick up the pieces and shoulder the responsibility of not only supporting their own immediate families; furthermore, they had to take on the challenge of supporting their mother and kid brothers. Tears would come to his eyes as Lee later described how much he loved Mickey, and how his "dad" had only $75 remaining in his business account. With the combination of Lee's creativity and incredible sense of style, and Bob's extraordinary business instincts, the brothers grew their business, Bronson of California, into one of the most successful apparel companies in the country. The meteoric success of the company allowed Lee to "retire" at an early age; however, his focus quickly turned to a passion for art and philanthropy. As a result, Lee assembled one of the greatest private collection of African Tribal Art in the world. In 1978, the "Bronson Collection" toured throughout the country, and the majority of the collection would eventually be donated to renowned museums (Smithsonian, LACMA, Fowler) in the U.S. In 2004, tragedy enveloped Lee's life with the shocking death of the love of his life, Rada Petrovich, in a plane crash, immediately to be followed by the death of his mother, Esther Smith. As time passed, Lee's joy of life's pleasures manifested itself playing golf with son, Mark, cheering on his beloved Lakers and Dodgers with daughter, Michelle, and doting on daughter Lesley's sons, his beloved grandchildren. His love of life centered on his family, and despite falling into declining health the past few years, time and again, Lee was always there for them. A force of nature til the end.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store