|
|
January 9, 1940 - January 15, 2020 Lee Joseph Parsons passed away peacefully at his home in San Diego, CA, on January 15, 2020. He was surrounded by his three children. Lee was born on January 9, 1940 in Bedford, Ohio, to Leo and Stella Puzynski. He had two older brothers, Robert and Donald. Lee spent his formative years in Ohio prior to attending Marquette University in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, where he earned his undergraduate degree. He went on to earn his Doctor of Medicine from Marquette University School of Medicine in 1965. From there Lee ventured west to Los Angeles, CA, to complete a medical internship at Los Angeles County Hospital. During his internship Lee met the love of his life, Marcia Jean Decker. They were married on May 28, 1966. Following internship, Lee joined the Air Force. He and Marcia moved to Kincheloe Air Force Base in Michigan where Lee served two years as a flight surgeon, earning the rank of Captain. After completing his military service, they returned to Los Angeles where Lee would complete a residency in Internal Medicine and a fellowship in Pulmonary/Critical Care Medicine. He went on to establish a successful practice based at St. Joseph's Hospital in Burbank. Lee spent more than thirty years managing critically ill ICU patients and maintaining a busy internal medicine practice. He was a master clinician who cared for thousands of patients over the span of his career. His sharp clinical acumen combined with his easygoing bedside manner drew the respect and admiration of his patients, colleagues, and the entire hospital staff. Lee was also active in hospital administration, growing and developing the ICU at St. Joe's and serving as Chief of Staff for a period of time. Lee retired his practice in 2005, but retirement was short-lived as he continued his calling to care for others. He worked part-time for the Los Angeles County Health Department treating patients with tuberculosis. Lee and Marcia were blessed with four children: Christopher, Sara, Kate and Colin. Despite his busy clinical schedule, family always came first. He made sure that the family ate dinner together every night, where stories were shared and life lessons learned. Lee was always present at his children's activities and even coached various teams over the years. He had high expectations for his children and was there every step of the way as he supported them through their academic endeavors. Lee was a devout Catholic and an active member of St. Cyril's Church in Encino where he served as a Eucharistic Minister. Later in life, his faith would carry him through difficult times. After the deaths of his son Christopher and wife Marcia in 2012, Lee relocated to San Diego in order to be closer to family. In addition to his commitment to family and medicine, Lee enjoyed flying, sailing, hunting and playing golf. Lee was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, wife, and son Christopher. He is survived by his daughter Sara (Parsons) Hulsy and her three children, Megan, Kristin and Matthew of Torrance; his daughter Kate (Parsons) Nilsen, her husband Douglas and their four children, Carolyn, Catherine, Michael and Douglas of Laguna Hills; his son Colin Parsons, wife Tracy and their three children, Olivia, Lily and Luke of Poway; and his grandson Dillon Parsons of Lemoore, son of Christopher Parsons. Lee will be dearly missed, but never forgotten. Family and friends are invited to attend the funeral services on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 10 a.m. at St. Cyril of Jerusalem Catholic Church, 155520 Ventura Blvd., Encino 91436.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Jan. 25 to Jan. 26, 2020