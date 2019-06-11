|
February 13, 1934 - June 4, 2019 Passed away in Los Angeles, CA, at Kingsley Manor. Born to Harry and Signy Christensen and survived by his sister Jean Kreiner, her husband Paul, and their children and grandchildren. He attended Benjamin Franklin High, served in the Navy, attended BYU, and served a church mission to Denmark. He was always happiest serving others. He traveled the world and loved good food, good humor, and good conversation. He was a teacher to more than just his high school students, touching the lives of countless friends and family members. Memorial service to be held at the LDS Church, 1552 N. Normandie Ave., Wednesday, June 12 at 6 p.m.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on June 11, 2019