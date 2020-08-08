April 27, 1937 - July 29, 2020 Dr. Mike Garrison made his final journey on July 29, 2020 – at home, surrounded by his loving family and koi pond – just as he always envisioned. Born on April 27, 1937 to Dr. William Patton and Lucille (Wuamett) Garrison, Mike resided in Long Beach, California his entire abundant and active life, leaving only to attend Stanford University on a water polo scholarship and the University of Maryland School of Medicine. He dedicated his life to caring for his community: spending his younger years as a respected member of the Long Beach Lifeguards – later inducted into the Lifeguard Hall of Fame, serving on various boards of hospitals and charitable organizations, championing small businesses in Belmont Shore, and practicing medicine in Long Beach for 45 years. A pioneer of modern cataract surgery and glaucoma treatment, Mike was a founding member of S.E.E. International and made numerous missions to Mexico, China, and Korea in the early 1980's to donate his talent, expertise, and cutting edge equipment – operating on the blind, developing cost-effective intraocular lenses that would be accessible to the masses, and training local medical professionals to enable them to perform and spread knowledge of innovative procedures – restoring vision and hope to countless people in developing countries. He was an enthusiastic educator, whether lecturing throughout the world; teaching his kids to surf, fish, sail, and make homemade pyrotechnics; or serving as Clinical Professor of Ophthalmology and other positions at the Jules Stein Eye Institute, UCLA for 36 years. Never done learning, he was also a voracious reader and scholar of history, war, theology, and Asian Art – a strong supporter of the church and the Pacific Asia Art Museum. Mike spent his later years traveling the world with his beloved wife - a connoisseur of fine cuisine and wine - but truly loved nothing more than a good meal with family and friends, time in his garden, and a good book. Mike is survived by his wife, four children, grandchildren, and bare-eyed cockatoo, Calypso. Gifts in memoriam can be made to the Stein Eye Institute, via check made out to UCLA Foundation. In the memo line please write "Glaucoma Research Fund 41571, in memory of Dr. Leland Mike Garrison", and send check to: The UCLA Foundation c/o Lauren BayansPO Box 7145Pasadena, CA 91109-9903



