Resources More Obituaries for Leo Schuerman Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Leo Anthony Schuerman

Add a Memory Send Flowers Share This Page Email January 1, 1936 - July 15, 2019 At 8pm on July 15, 2019 Leo Anthony Schuerman used up the last of his nine lives. Born on January 1, 1936 to Pearl and Frank Schuerman he led an ordinary life punctuated by unusual events and even more unusual accomplishments. As a young boy in grade school in Decatur, IL, his teachers told him that if he behaved himself in the classroom, they would pass him on to the next grade. With that as background he went on to earn a BA from Cal State Fullerton and a Master's and PhD from USC. When he went back to Decatur for class reunions, the teachers who were still around were confounded at his academic achievements. Apparently he was the caterpillar who blossomed into a butterfly. Saying he had nine lives may be an understatement given the scrapes and situations he got himself into beginning as a teenager. He didn't take risks on purpose, but he rode a motorbike to work at the hamburger stand and that put him in the way of the car that cut him off and sent him flying into the grassy hill by the side of the road. The icy patch that caused his motorcycle to slide sent him into the railroad crossing rail that knocked out his front teeth. The cracking ice on Lake Decatur had both Leo and his ice skating pal Billy sinking into the dark abyss, and the two young teenagers survived that harrowing experience only because Leo's dad had schooled Leo on what to do – and Leo remembered the lesson's details. On the way to see the races at Dodge City a car pushed him and his motorcycle off the road, and he carefully maneuvered his BMW motorcycle through a patch of trees, coming out the other side and back onto the road. Riding his BMW motorcycle on Route 395 in California he got caught in the draft of a semi and had to lay the bike down while going 60 miles an hour. In 1977 and with his wife riding behind him on his motorcycle a car ran a light at a busy intersection and T-boned the motorcycle – totaling the motorcycle and sending them both to the hospital. What he couldn't outrun was Parkinson's disease. Until Parkinson's took hold Leo gravitated to bicycling. He already had a knack for working with his hands, a bit unusual for an academic who taught applied computer technology courses in the graduate school at USC. He was proficient with tools (including the lathe and shaper) and built up a bicycle workshop that easily rivaled what the bike shop had. He built 9 top-of-the-line bicycles for himself and his wife including 2 bicycles that broke down to fit into a man's 2-suiter suitcase that they each took to Europe 5 times so Leo could participate in the Voie de la Liberté bicycle event. Voie de la Liberté was a special event to Leo. It spanned 3 days with a 100-mile bicycle ride on each day. It was designed to commemorate D-Day and started either in Periers, France or in Bastogne, Belgium. It attracted around 150 cyclists (military and civilians) who rode together as a peloton. One of his proudest moments came when he was selected to carry the American flag as the peloton arrived in one of the many towns on the 100-mile route. Drafted into the Army in 1959 and sent to Tule, Greenland for a few months, he had few warm and fuzzy recollections of his 2-year stint, but he had a huge interest in World War II (his dad served) and revered D-Day. Leo had two heroes: his dad and Thomas Jefferson. His dad taught him about tools and how to fix things. Jefferson taught him about philosophy, history, thinking, and doing. While stationed at Ft. Eustis, VA (in the Army), he was able to visit Colonial Williamsburg and Monticello a number of times. He became a regular visitor to the Williamsburg public library. Leo leaves behind a legacy he probably did not intentionally create. His legacy includes the students he taught at USC in the Institute of Systems Safety Management, the childhood friends in Decatur who still ask about him, the friends he made in the bicycling community, the young boy who was taught about tools and how to fix things (and who grew up and joined the Marines), the care givers who were fascinated by his stories, the neighbors who chatted with him when he walked the dog, the cousins, his daughter, and his wife of 53 years who met him while they were both graduate students at USC and recognized a "good catch" when she saw it. Published in the Los Angeles Times from July 23 to July 25, 2019 Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries Funeral Etiquette Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.