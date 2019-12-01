Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Leo Pomerantz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leo M. Pomerantz M.D.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Leo M. Pomerantz M.D. Obituary
December 13, 1927 - November 28, 2019 Dr. Leo Pomerantz passed away at the age of 91. He is survived by his four loving children, Jeffrey, Andrew, Nancy, and Kathy, daughters-in-law Cyndi Katz and Kim Pomerantz, sons-in-law Ernie Kreitenberg and Sidney Sherman, sister Betty Podber, grandchildren Emily, Spencer, Gillian, Jordan, and Sophie, and many nieces and nephews. A private burial will take place on Monday, December 2. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the or the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Leo's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -