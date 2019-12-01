|
December 13, 1927 - November 28, 2019 Dr. Leo Pomerantz passed away at the age of 91. He is survived by his four loving children, Jeffrey, Andrew, Nancy, and Kathy, daughters-in-law Cyndi Katz and Kim Pomerantz, sons-in-law Ernie Kreitenberg and Sidney Sherman, sister Betty Podber, grandchildren Emily, Spencer, Gillian, Jordan, and Sophie, and many nieces and nephews. A private burial will take place on Monday, December 2. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the or the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2019