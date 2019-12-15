|
February 3, 1928 - December 7, 2019 Leo Tseng (Chu Yuen) 91, passed away Saturday, December 7, 2019 surrounded by loved ones. Leo was born in Shanghai, China, the son of Rosy (Chun Vong Juin) and Kwong Chik Tseng. He moved to the United States to attend Claremont Men's College and earned an MBA at UCLA.Leo was a Financial Advisor and Vice President at Merrill Lynch. A loyal employee for over 64 years; he only retired when he began his battle with cancer. He was an active member of the Hollywood and Westwood Rotary Clubs, a board member of the Hollywood Boys and Girls Club and volunteer for Angels Flight. He was an avid tennis player. He started playing in his youth in Hong Kong and played into his late eighties. Exploring the world was his passion having visited 5 continents and 55 countries. One year he joined a Grand Slam tennis tour combining his love of travel and tennis.Leo was dearly loved and will be remembered for his unfailing work ethic, sense of adventure, loyalty, and dedication to his family. He is survived by his children Gerry Tseng-Gill and Pamela Leppi and his three grandchildren Nicole, Elaine and Brian. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Westwood Village Rotary Club Foundation Fund.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Dec. 15, 2019