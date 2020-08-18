The family of Dr. Leon Frank Unterman announces his passing. He was the beloved husband of 62 years to Barbara, father of Dr. Brian Unterman (Dr. Mylene Unterman), Sheri Haiman (Dr. Michael Haiman), grandfather of Zachary, Eliana and Justin Haiman, and Michael and Kaitlyn Unterman. Leon practiced dentistry for many years in Encino. He was loved by his patients and staff. Upon retirement, at the suggestion of his dear friend Dr Richard Kahn, he began a second career as a teacher and mentor at his alma mater, USC School of Dentistry (The Herman Ostrow School of Dentistry of USC). He loved teaching. His students, the staff and colleagues became his second family.He was a kind and gentle soul. He loved his family, his USC Ostrow family, Alpha Omega Dental Fraternity, his fraternity brothers and his friends. All were very dear to him. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him. Due to the pandemic a celebration of his life will be held at a later date.The Unterman family request memorial contributions for Leon be made to:The USC Richard Kahn Professorship FundHerman Ostrow School of Dentistry of USCOffice of External Relations and Student Life925 West 34th Street, Suite 202Los Angeles, CA 90089-0641dentistry.usc.edu/unterman