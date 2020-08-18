1/
Dr. Leon Frank Unterman
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Leon's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
The family of Dr. Leon Frank Unterman announces his passing. He was the beloved husband of 62 years to Barbara, father of Dr. Brian Unterman (Dr. Mylene Unterman), Sheri Haiman (Dr. Michael Haiman), grandfather of Zachary, Eliana and Justin Haiman, and Michael and Kaitlyn Unterman. Leon practiced dentistry for many years in Encino. He was loved by his patients and staff. Upon retirement, at the suggestion of his dear friend Dr Richard Kahn, he began a second career as a teacher and mentor at his alma mater, USC School of Dentistry (The Herman Ostrow School of Dentistry of USC). He loved teaching. His students, the staff and colleagues became his second family.He was a kind and gentle soul. He loved his family, his USC Ostrow family, Alpha Omega Dental Fraternity, his fraternity brothers and his friends. All were very dear to him. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him. Due to the pandemic a celebration of his life will be held at a later date.The Unterman family request memorial contributions for Leon be made to:The USC Richard Kahn Professorship FundHerman Ostrow School of Dentistry of USCOffice of External Relations and Student Life925 West 34th Street, Suite 202Los Angeles, CA 90089-0641dentistry.usc.edu/unterman

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Los Angeles Times from Aug. 18 to Aug. 21, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved