September 4, 1926 - July 3, 2019 Lee left his loving family and many friends from Burbank, CA, and Grand Junction, CO, while in the care of a most wonderful hospice facility. Born in Toronto 4 September 1926 to Russian immigrants, Ishike (Isadore Grenefsky) and Elizabeth Kallen Green, he moved to Los Angeles where he met his adored wife, Ille (Ilse Karliner). Professionally, a small businessman, he eventually turned his hobby of stamp collecting into a successful stamp and coin store in the San Fernando Valley until his retirement. He and his clients loved to schmooze; there will never be another Worldwide Stamp store like Lee's. Family meant everything to him especially when they all got together for parties or any game night. Grieving his loss are his loving wife of almost 68 years, as well as his children: Linda (Sonny) Nicholson, Debra (Gary) Montgomery, Steven, and Kenneth (Donna). In sorrow, his brother Joseph (Audrey) survives him. An indelibly loving impression will go on in his grandchildren: Tami, Derek, Jason, Amanda, Aaron, Jonah, Danielle, Jenna and Tyler. Lee leaves behind 7 great-grandchildren as well as the faithful Montgomery step-family. Mourning his passing are his niece Carol (Davidson) and Stephen Baird and their sons, as well as niece, Sarah Green and nephews Michael and David Green. So many wonderful things can be said of Lee but we will all remember his loving kindness, never speaking an ill word about anyone, his silly sense of humor and puns we all groaned at, and his indomitable spirit no matter what life handed him. But the joy of his life, his reason for living was his devoted wife, his Schnoopsie. Memorial suggestion: HOPEWEST - https://www.hopewestco.org, Grand Junction, CO, Dept. of Hospice – In Memory of Lee Green. Published in the Los Angeles Times from July 12 to July 14, 2019