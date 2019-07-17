April 20, 1928 - July 5, 2019

First generation American whose parents, Meyer & Gertrude Segan, escaped the pogroms of Eastern Europe. He graduated from Stuyvesant High School, then B.A., City College of New York, class of '49; graduated Brooklyn Law School and admitted to practice in New York, 1954; founder of his firm, now Segan, Nemerov and Singer, 55 years in practice, changed the law of Psychic Injury in New York (Battalla v. State of New York); member of the American Bar Association, Association of Trial Lawyers of America, New York State Bar Association, New York Country Lawyers Association, Director of New York State Trial Lawyers Association, Program Chairman and Secretary of Lawyers Conference, Co-Chairman of ABA Judicial Administration.

Leon lived his life to help the underdog, advocating for those who needed a voice. He did so by changing tort law, making giant corporations responsible for their defective products, holding the medical profession to the highest standard of care and challenging the media to accurately and honestly tell their stories.

He loved people and people loved him because he was interested in hearing their stories.

84 years a New Yorker, the New York Yankees–win or lose–was his team. The debate was between a Stadium Nathan's Hotdog or one from Costco for $1.50-always with sauerkraut and mustard. Tennis was a favorite game, to play and to watch. Basketball, too, as a spectator, especially the Knicks, during their 1970s glory years. Once in CA, he became a Clippers and a Dodgers fan–as always, championing the underdog and (although forever a Bronx boy, still) cheered for the Brooklyn-transplant team.

On both coasts, Leon was an avid theater, music, and opera lover.

His encore chapter in Los Angeles brought him into the loving embrace of what became his Leo Baeck Temple Community–especially his favorite Tuesday Jewish Literature Classes, and a forever boo-ship with Iceni Bevans.

Married to Lenore Segan for 54 years (predeceased him in 2008). Leon leaves a legacy of two children, Lloyd Segan & Loren Segan, daughter-in-law, Allison Lyon Segan, son-in-law, John Ziaukas, and three adored grandchildren, Emily Segan, Rose Segan, and Gabriel Ziaukas, all of whom gave him great "nachas."

Leon's was a life well lived. His grace, kindness, humility, humor, resilience, wisdom and infinitely positive spirit will live on in all those whose lives he touched.

His Los Angeles Memorial Service will be held today, July 18th, 11am at Leo Baeck Temple, 1300 N. Sepulveda Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90049.

Shiva will take place today, July 18th at 7pm and Friday, July 19th at the home of Lloyd and Allison Segan.

In lieu of flowers and food, please contribute to Leo Baeck Temple's Kalsman Library Fund (310) 476-2861 or Southern Poverty Law Center (334) 956-8408. Published in the Los Angeles Times from July 17 to July 18, 2019