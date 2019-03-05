|
January 26, 1923 - March 2, 2019 Leon Levitt died at home after an illness of a few months. Born in the Bronx, Leon spent most of his adult life in Los Angeles except for a 27-year interlude in Metro Detroit, Michigan. He served in the Army Air Corps during World War II, ran a business, became a high school and community college instructor; then served on the faculty at USC, Loyola Marymount (where he was also a dean), and at Madonna University in Michigan, retiring at age 87. While in Michigan, he was active in Workmen's Circle/Arbeter Ring. Leon is survived by wife, Kathryn Anderson-Levitt, former wife Esther Mayo Levitt, children Daniel, David, Alan, Noah and Anna Levitt, seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. The family suggests donations to in Leon's name.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Mar. 5, 2019