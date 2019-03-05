Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Leon Levitt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leon Levitt

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Leon Levitt Obituary
January 26, 1923 - March 2, 2019 Leon Levitt died at home after an illness of a few months. Born in the Bronx, Leon spent most of his adult life in Los Angeles except for a 27-year interlude in Metro Detroit, Michigan. He served in the Army Air Corps during World War II, ran a business, became a high school and community college instructor; then served on the faculty at USC, Loyola Marymount (where he was also a dean), and at Madonna University in Michigan, retiring at age 87. While in Michigan, he was active in Workmen's Circle/Arbeter Ring. Leon is survived by wife, Kathryn Anderson-Levitt, former wife Esther Mayo Levitt, children Daniel, David, Alan, Noah and Anna Levitt, seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. The family suggests donations to in Leon's name.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Mar. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.