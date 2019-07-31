|
Leonard Charles Kohn, 81, of North Hollywood (formerly Trenton, NJ) passed away July 29, 2019. He is survived by his beloved sister Evelyn Azarchi; son Michael (wife Jenny); grandson Will; nieces and nephews, Barbara (Mark Melmed), Howard Goldstein (Sara Fortunoff), Lynne Azarchi (Steve Steinhauser), Marsha (Richard Rothstein), Karen Azarchi; and Will's beloved dog Kirby. A service will be held on Thursday, August 1st 10 am at Mt. Sinai Mortuary, 5950 Forest Lawn Drive, Los Angeles, California with interment following.After graduating from Bordentown Military Institute, Leonard matriculated at Penn State University. After graduation and moving to LA, he decided to study law at Southwestern Law School. Leonard was a personal injury and criminal lawyer in Los Angeles for more than 48 years. Leonard was a role model for his family and devoted to his predeceased wife Marlene. Leonard was very welcoming and kind to all he met. Leonard always remembered friends and family with birthday and holiday cards, post cards from his travels and interesting newspaper articles. He was a fantastic grandfather, father, brother, husband and uncle. Son Michael describes Leonard as his 'best friend.' Nieces and nephews remember playing board games, lots of stories, spins around the lake in his MG, and great discussions about politics and current events. Generously, he would devote time to take his uncle Dr. William Cohen to Third Armored Division army reunions and other events. A sports fanatic, his teams were Phillies and more recently the Seahawks after going to games in Seattle with his son. Only recently did we learn of his passion for the band 'Guns 'n Roses'. Friends and family were always happy to hear from Leonard. His love, kindness, and sweetness will continue on as an inspiration to us all and he will be sorely missed. To make a donation in memory of Leonard, the family asks that you consider the Southern Poverty Law Center. https://www.splcenter.org/
Published in the Los Angeles Times on July 31, 2019