June 23, 1929 - September 24, 2019 After a courageous battle with Parkinson's disease, Leonard Chevlin died peacefully 3 months after his 90th birthday. He was born to Rose and Morris Chevlin in Chicago, Illinois. He received his engineering degree from the University of Illinois in 1951 and had a 43-year career in the aerospace industry. Len was married to Lola (Javinsky), the love of his life, for 68 years and was father to three children, Jeffrey (deceased), Steven (Cindy) and Linda Sue (David). He leaves three grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, his brother Howard (Nancy), his brother-in-law Martin (Carolyn), and numerous nieces and nephews. Len was devoted to his family and was passionate about golf. He was known for his flair for the dramatic, his mentoring skills and his kind and compassionate spirit. A special thanks to the "pals" at Belmont Village in Palos Verdes and to St. Liz Hospice for their compassion and loving care.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Oct. 3, 2019