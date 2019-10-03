Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Leonard Chevlin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leonard Chevlin

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Leonard Chevlin Obituary
June 23, 1929 - September 24, 2019 After a courageous battle with Parkinson's disease, Leonard Chevlin died peacefully 3 months after his 90th birthday. He was born to Rose and Morris Chevlin in Chicago, Illinois. He received his engineering degree from the University of Illinois in 1951 and had a 43-year career in the aerospace industry. Len was married to Lola (Javinsky), the love of his life, for 68 years and was father to three children, Jeffrey (deceased), Steven (Cindy) and Linda Sue (David). He leaves three grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, his brother Howard (Nancy), his brother-in-law Martin (Carolyn), and numerous nieces and nephews. Len was devoted to his family and was passionate about golf. He was known for his flair for the dramatic, his mentoring skills and his kind and compassionate spirit. A special thanks to the "pals" at Belmont Village in Palos Verdes and to St. Liz Hospice for their compassion and loving care.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Oct. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Leonard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.