June 2, 1936 - September 4, 2019 We sadly share the passing of Leonard Effron at age 83. Born in Chicago, he moved to LA as a child with his parents Rose and Ben.After attending local schools, including Fairfax High, he went to UCLA for business and received an MBA at USC. Len worked at IBM for 19 years, ran several businesses, and then was an industrial real estate broker.He met his wife, Rickey Cook Effron, when they were nine through their parents. They married in 1957 and recently celebrated their 62nd anniversary. Len is survived by Rickey; children Melissa Effron Hayek and Jon Effron; son-in-law Ed Hayek; grandchildren Leland, Lexi, Alaina, and Theo; and sister Carol Scott.Donations can be made to the UCLA Alzheimer's and Dementia Care Program payable to The UCLA Foundation and sent to 10889 Wilshire Blvd., Suite 1200, Los Angeles, 90024. Please indicate the gift is in honor of Len Effron.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Sept. 14, 2019
