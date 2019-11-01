Home

Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
First United Methodist Church of Santa Monica
1008 11th St.
Leonard H. de Leon, 96, died peacefully in his sleep 10/30/19. A memorial service will be held at First United Methodist Church of Santa Monica, 1008 11th St. on November 8, 2019 at 11:00 am. Mr. de Leon, a retired aerospace engineer and WWII veteran, is survived by his loving wife, Bernice; his children, David, Alice, Richard, Katie, Ray, and Dan; his grandchildren, Lia, Ryan, Nicolette, Clay, and Courtney; and his great-grandchildren, Beckham, Lennox, and Dean.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Nov. 1 to Nov. 3, 2019
