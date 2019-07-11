January 26, 1935 - July 7, 2019 Leonard ("Len" or "Lenny") Roth passed away peacefully in his home on Sunday, July 7, 2019, at the age of 84. Len was born in Gary, Indiana to parents, Jim and Theresa and brother Jay. He graduated from UCLA and later received his MBA from Michigan State University - an active and proud Bruin and Spartan.While living in the Midwest, Len had four loving children - Luanne, Bill, Mimi, and Brad. Upon returning to California with his family, Len met Joann, his wife of 42 years, and served as a father to her children, Keith and Laurel. Family was the most important thing in the world to Len. He always put his family first and loved nothing more than spending time with his wife, kids, and grandkids. Len is survived by a loving family that will carry on his memory, including his wife Joann; his daughters, Luanne and Mimi; his sons, Bill and Brad; his step-children, Keith and Laurel; his sons-in-law, Terry and Adam; his daughters-in-law, Justine, Kara, and Daisy; and his grandchildren, Jamie, Heather, Tessa, Jenna, Jessica, Lexi, Gaby, Brooke, Samantha, Abigail, Eliana, Zaiden and grandson-in-law Ben. Len had a successful, fulfilling career. He encouraged his family to share his positive outlook, love of life, and "attitude of gratitude." As a dedicated philanthropist, he lived by those ideals and always gave back to the less fortunate. Len was devoted to teaching his family about their Jewish heritage and his passion for the arts. He was active in the lives of those he loved and was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, and friend. Len was blessed to have many good friends in his life and was very much loved by all who knew him. While he will be deeply missed, Len will remain a source of inspiration and live on forever in our hearts and minds.Services will be held on Wednesday, July 10 at 2:30pm at Mount Sinai Memorial Parks and Mortuaries. In lieu of flowers, Len requests donations be made to The Jewish Federation of Greater Los Angeles Published in the Los Angeles Times on July 11, 2019