September 12, 1929 - August 7, 2020 It is with heavy, but grateful hearts we must announce the passing of Leonard Leon Wilstein who took his final flight from this world August 7th, lifting off at 15:06, after 90 delightful years of laughter, adventure and mischief. Born in Pittsburgh in 1929 weeks before the Crash, Leonard, or "Bunkie" was the third of four children. Raised in Los Angeles, an expelled student, veteran of WWII and private pilot all by the age of 17, Leonard was an unforgettable mix of disruption, innovation, and humor, shaken with cocktail onions. He married spitfire Phyllis on the eve of the Korean war, where he served our country as a psychiatric social worker. Leonard's sons Gary and Ron were born in 1953 and 56, the elder possibly conceived during one of Leonard's AWOL adventures.After his service in the army, Leonard became a commercial pilot and inventor, manufacturing aviation training technology still used today, and a plethora of other peculiar inventions. He never missed an opportunity for fun, skiing with the family, or flying out of Santa Monica Airport. In 1978, Leonard married Joyce; a living saint, she managed her husband with an arsenal of British quips, plus support, understanding, and pity from Phyllis, who remained a lifelong friend.Leonard was an entertainer at heart and loved few things more than holding court with a captive audience, particularly if there was a pretty face in the crowd. He would sing, dance, toast, roast, play the sax, tell jokes, … and sometimes he'd do those things well. Yet as he glistened like a ham under the spotlight, Leonard's sense of humility was never lost. He must've told the family thousands of times he had "the best voice in the country….but in the city, it stinks." Leonard could talk his way out of anything, including an encounter with the bomb squad; they towed his car if you want to get technical. Leonard loved sushi or anything dangerously under cooked, drank barrels of Bombay gin, and was apologetically himself. If you met him, even for a moment, he became your whole world, and you never forgot him.Leonard left us peacefully, on August 7th 2020, surrounded by family, and joins parents Herman and Ruth, brother and sister David and June, merciful ex-wife Phyllis and wolves Smokey and Bandit. Remembered with joy by his wife Joyce, sister Gilda, sons Gary and Ron, their wives Kathy and Colleen, six grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren.



