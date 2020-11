Or Copy this URL to Share

May 5, 1928 - November 4, 2020 Leonard and and his beloved wife Chicky met when they were 14 years old. They were to celebrate 75 years of love next month. Father to Tory Abel-Carter and Cheryl Garcia. Grandfather to Charlie Ann and Darin Brown and Amanda and Dennis Valansi. Great grandfather to Rachel and Natalie Brown and Chase Valansi. Leonard was filled with love, kindness and a smile that will be forever remembered.



