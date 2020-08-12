1/1
Dr. Leonard Spolter
February 4, 1931 - August 6, 2020 Dr. Leonard Spolter passed away on August 6, 2020, after a long battle with Parkinson's Disease. He was 89.Leonard was born on February 4, 1931 in the Bronx, New York to Joseph Abraham and Gussie Spolter. The oldest of three children from a family of modest means, he attended NYU, where he attained a Bachelor of Science Degree and subsequently moved to Los Angeles where he attended USC and achieved a PhD in the field of biochemistry and nutrition.Leonard was married to Julia Spolter for 63 years before she passed away in 2017. They are survived by five children, five grandchildren, and two great grandchildren. Leonard devoted most of his professional career as a scientist for the VA where his research helped make advancements in the field of Cancer (although his lab mice may not have had the same sentiments!). Amongst his many professional accomplishments, his research on agent orange resulted in a governmental rule change that permitted Vietnam veterans with specific types of cancer to be covered for health benefits they had previously been denied.

Published in Los Angeles Times from Aug. 12 to Aug. 16, 2020.
