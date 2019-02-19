January 17, 1928 - February 7, 2019 Died on February 7, 2019, at the age of 91, surrounded by loving family and friends. He served in both the John F. Kennedy and Lyndon Johnson Administrations in various social policy positions and was viewed as a pioneer on juvenile justice issues. After that, he became Assistant Executive Director of the National Association of Social Workers (NASW) and later was the Executive Director of the National Assembly, a consortium of large nonprofit agencies. He continued to work as an independent consultant for various nonprofits.He and his beloved wife of 68 years, Cynthia, moved from Chevy Chase, MD to California in 2001, where he continued to work as a consultant for various federal programs until he retired at 82. He is survived by Cynthia; his children, Julie (Ed), Daniel (Laure), and David; his six grandchildren and one great-grandson, all of whom will miss him deeply. Published in the Los Angeles Times on Feb. 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary