|
|
June 5, 1932 - September 9, 2019 Leonora ("Lea") passed peacefully on the morning of September 9, after a well-lived and love-filled life. Lea was born in Phoenix, Arizona to parents, Gladys Marie Darling and Oliver Perry Alberti. Shortly after birth, Lea and her parents moved to Los Angeles, where she lived the rest of her life. Following graduation from Hamilton High School, Lea married the love of her life, Arthur Hamilton Rasmussen, a Carson family descendant. Lea cherished her extended family and they remained devoted to each other for 56 years until Art's passing in 2009. Lea and Art had three children and her life revolved around her family. She possessed a rare combination of love, grace, and a tremendous innate sense of wisdom. Lea lovingly shared her loyalty and empathy, and she was ever present for not only her family but all she came in contact with. She is preceded in death by her parents and her husband Art, and is survived by her three children, Susan (Brad) McKeever, Karen (Gary) Joye, and Arthur (Kari) Hamilton Rasmussen, Jr.; and by her sister, Markine Adair of Taos, New Mexico. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Matthew Conrad Joye, Charlotte Darling Rasmussen, Cecily Paige Rasmussen, and Arthur Hamilton Rasmussen III, whom she adored dearly. Funeral Mass will be 11:00 AM Wednesday, September 18, at All Souls Chapel, Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Children's Hospital, Los Angeles. Arrangements by Gates Kingsley and Gates Smith Salsbury Funeral Directors 310-837-7121
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Sept. 14 to Sept. 15, 2019