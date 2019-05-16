October 23, 1927 - May 12, 2019 Leopold Joseph Cantafio, devoted husband to Norma Cantafio, proud father to Leigh, Lisa, and Alex, and grandfather to Andrew, Leo, and Ella Rae, passed away peacefully at home in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA. At 91 years, Leo lived a meaningful life with his sweetheart Norma. Leo was born in Brooklyn, NY. He served his country in the US Navy and later pursued a degree in electrical engineering. He graduated from the University of Alabama, Tuscaloosa and moved to San Bernardino, CA, to raise his family and work for TRW and later the Aerospace Corporation. Leo served as editor of the Space Based Radar (SBR) Handbook first published in 1989, noting in the preface "the only limitations to the use of radar in space will be cost and the creativity of the space-based radar system engineer." He contributed much to the field, prompting SBR engineers to take the practice further. Leo will always be remembered by his family and colleagues as a man dedicated to his practice. In the words of the great Leonardo da Vinci, "Practice, following theory, since practice without theory is like a ship without a rudder, withering in water and not knowing where it was going." Leo J. Cantafio lived his life with great purpose and direction. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made to the Veterans Service Organization at https://support.woundedwarriorproject.org. Published in the Los Angeles Times from May 16 to May 19, 2019