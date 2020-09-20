Leopold Ochoa

August 7, 1929 - September 11, 2020 Leo passed away peacefuly in his home at the age of 91. Leo was born in Los Angeles , the youngest son of Jose and Juana Ochoa. He was predeceased by his older brother, Gene, and is survived by his oldest brother Eddie. Leo leaves behind his wife of 72 years, his highschool sweetheart, Laura. He was the proud father of Lydia O. Moreno, Lucille J. Ochoa, and Laura C. Ochoa (Michael McGarry). Leo was the grandfather of Ruben N. Moreno, Esq., Lisa Lee Gallegos, Robert-Michael Gallegos (Yesica), Justin McGarry, and Ethan McGarry (Allison). Leo was also great-grandfather of Nathan, Faith, Alexyss, Logan, Racer, Justice, Kiera, and Lucy, and great-great-grandfather of Bella and Leslie Lyn.He will be forever in our thoughts and hearts. Rest in peace.



