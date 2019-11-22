|
January 24, 1922 - November 18, 2019 Leopold Wyler was born in New York City in 1922, whereupon he and his family moved to Paris, France, where he spent his childhood. After attending the University of Paris, he was awarded "Most Outstanding Mathematics Student" at the age of 17. MIT then recruited Leo to come to the U.S. to continue his studies in aeronautical engineering. Upon graduating from MIT Leo worked for McDonnell Douglas working on engineering projects in furtherance of the war effort for World War II. He went on to found his own company, TRE Corporation, which developed the technologies behind the fabrication and production of a honeycomb and titanium material called "Stresskin." Stresskin was successfully used on the heat shields of Apollo spacecraft, the thrust reversers for Boeing jet engines, and the nacelle of the Concorde SST. Leo was a dear friend to many and enjoyed his membership in the Bel Air Country Club and the Conquistadores del Cielo, a club for aerospace titans. There he was an avid tennis player and golfer. He was a strong supporter of collegiate tennis. There is the Leo Wyler Cup awarded to the winner of the Women's All-American Tennis Tournament held annually at the Riviera Tennis Club. In his retirement he and Pamela, his wife of 45 years, spent much of their time in the desert where he was an active board member of the Boys and Girls Club of Coachella Valley. After a long and full life he died peacefully at home with his loving wife Pamela by his side. Leo is survived by 7 children, 12 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Nov. 22 to Nov. 24, 2019