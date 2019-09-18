|
September 28, 1933 - September 15, 2019 Leslie Allan Schlom passed away in the early hours of September 15, 2019, just shy of his 86th birthday. Born to Max and Lenore Schlom in Los Angeles on September 28, 1933, Les was technically an only child but had the good fortune to be raised side by side with Lila and Marilyn, the daughters of Lenore's identical twin sister, Bessie. An entrepreneur and a dreamer, Les wore many hats throughout his life and, after getting his degree in Mechanical Engineering, embarked on a wide range of career adventures. He became an expert in heating & air conditioning, was the construction project manager on the magnificent and aptly named Fabulous Forum and was a true pioneer in the nascent days of solar energy. Always happiest when using his exceptional intellect to solve technical problems, Les holds multiple patents in evaporative cooling and gas turbine technology. As if that was not enough, Les also founded two companies: Energy Labs and Everest Sciences. He was equally passionate about art, music and cars, parlaying his love of photography into an art gallery, his love of song into performing with the Mogen David Choir and his love of everything automotive into Porsche racing. In addition to his two 'sisters', Les is lovingly remembered by Sherrie, his wife of 60 years; his three children, Marla, Caren & Marc; his two sons-in-law, Tom & Dave; his four grandchildren, Connor, McKenna, Sydney & Brady; and a large, extended family of dearly held cousins, nieces and nephews. A fiercely private man of few words, his actions demonstrated an unmistakable devotion to family and friends. To truly know Les was a privilege and he will be missed. Funeral services will be held Thursday, September 19th at 12:30 pm at Mount Sinai Memorial Park, 5950 Forest Lawn Drive, Los Angeles, with a reception to follow. Donations in Les' honor can be made to the or the Parkinson's Foundation.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Sept. 18, 2019