October 15, 1947 - March 22, 2019 Leslie Innis Dean died on Friday, March 22nd in Los Angeles as a result of complications from colon cancer. She is survived by her husband Larry, her stepdaughter Jennifer (Eric), her sister Carol (Richard), brother Christopher (Karen) and sister Coleen, along with her nieces. Born in Los Angeles, California, in 1947, Leslie was an avid traveler with a remarkable sense of style and an elegance which followed her wherever she went. Paris proved to be a second home after retirement, providing a base for many other adventures. Leslie's first job out of school was working for the Los Angeles Times where she became a voracious reader of the news. A lifelong Democrat she was always engaged in political discourse and canvassed for congressional Democrats in the midterm elections in 2018. As a young woman, Leslie worked on military bases in Germany and Italy after initiating studies at Oregon State University. She began her career in San Francisco at the St. Francis hotel where she met lifelong friends and established herself in the hospitality industry. She went on to work as the Director of Catering at the prestigious Meridien Hotel before moving to Los Angeles where she headed up event planning for the University of California Los Angeles. After retirement Leslie took up bridge and played regularly in Los Angeles and Paris, attending tournaments in California and Hawaii. She shared her love of art and culture and culinary expertise with friends and family, enriching the lives of many. She was always up for new adventures. She was an inspiration to her husband, her stepdaughter and all that knew and loved her. For those who wish to donate, a campaign with the ACLU has been set up in her memory: https://action.aclu.org/teamaclu/campaign/LeslieDean Published in the Los Angeles Times from Mar. 29 to Mar. 31, 2019