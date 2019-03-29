|
January 2, 1949 - March 27, 2019 Leslie J. (Les) Guttman, age 70, was born in Cleveland, Ohio, and passed away March 27, 2019 in Los Angeles. Dear brother of Corinne Guttman (George Annarella) of Washington, D.C.; devoted son to the late Judith and Bert Guttman, beloved cousin of many and a cherished friend. Funeral services will be held at Bet Olam Cemetery, in Cleveland on April 2. A celebration of Les' life will be held in Los Angeles at a later date. Contributions in lieu of flowers are suggested to The Les Guttman Memorial Fund c/o Pathways LA (www.PathwaysLA.org/LesGuttman) or The Jewish Federations of North America (www.jewishfederations.org). Arrangements through Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel (800) 448-2210
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Mar. 29 to Apr. 1, 2019