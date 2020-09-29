1/
Lester Dr.Cohn
April 10, 1931 - September 18, 2020 Renown Orthopedic Surgeon at Tarzana Hospital for 55 years. Dr. Lester Cohn passed away on September 18th, 2020, at the age of 89. Devoted husband of 60 years to Judy, loving father to Steve and Richard, proud grandfather to William, Whitaker, Caitlin & Parker, and dog dad to Chloe. A man of many talents, Dr. Cohn also had a passion for carpentry, magic, and antique arcade machines. He will be remembered for his sharp wit and sense of humor.At this time, arrangements have not been made.

Published in Los Angeles Times from Sep. 29 to Sep. 30, 2020.
