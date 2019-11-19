Home

Eden Memorial Park
11500 Sepulveda Blvd
Mission Hills, CA 91345
(818) 361-7161
Lester Jay (Bud) Kahn

Lester Jay (Bud) Kahn Obituary
July 13, 1924 - November 12, 2019 Lester J. Kahn "Bud," beloved husband, father, grandfather and uncle, passed away November 12, 2019 in West Hills, CA, leaving behind his still beautiful wife of 73 years, Estelle S. Kahn, son Mark S. Kahn (Debra G. Kahn), daughter Cyndee K. Kahn (Mason S. Lipman), son Jeff A. Kahn, grandchildren Andrew C. Kahn (Brooke M. Kahn), Laura M. Kahn (Dylan Hanour), and Steven E. Kahn. Lester was a wonderful dentist for 60 years, adored by his patients. He was truly a Renaissance Man, a great athlete, intellectual, artistic, leader in his community, a gardener, a fixer of anything. He was deeply loved and will be greatly missed.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Nov. 19 to Nov. 23, 2019
