|
|
December 27, 1936 - November 22, 2019 Lester Jason passed away on November 22, 2019. He was born on December 27, 1936, to loving parents, Laviele and Andrew Jason, in Port Arthur, Texas, and was the oldest of six children. He graduated from Lincoln High School in 1956 and enlisted in the United States Air Force shortly there afterwards. After being discharged from the Air Force in 1960, he migrated to Los Angeles, California. Lester obtained a job as a Custodian with the County of Los Angeles and three weeks later accepted a higher paying job as Store Helper with the Los Angeles County Air Pollution Control District. When the California Legislature decided to take the four Air Pollution Districts (Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside and San Bernardino) away from the counties and form a quasi-governmental agency known as the South Coast Air Quality Management District, Lester became their Purchasing Manager. He held that position from 1965 to 1993, when at that time he became Director of Administrative & Human Resources. He retired from the South Coast Air Quality Management District in 1996. In 1964, Lester met the love of his life, Olar Glispy, and they were married on December 19, 1964, after a 6-month engagement. To this union, a son, Keino Jason, was born. Lester accepted Christ at an earlier age and was baptized by Pastor I.G. Goodman of the New Hope Baptist Church in Port Arthur, Texas. He subsequently joined Holy Light Missionary Baptist Church, Los Angeles, California, under the leadership of Pastor Richmond Brown in 1999. Lester was active at Holy Light; he joined the Richmond Brown Sanctuary Choir and became its treasurer; president of the Male Chorus and became an ordained Deacon in 2016. He was preceded in death by his parents, Laviele and Andrew Jason; two brothers, James "Freddy" Jason, and Donald Jason; one sister, Bernardine Jason; and one stepbrother, Herbert Jason. He leaves behind his wife of 54 years, Olar Jason; his son Keino (Robin) Jason; grandson, Myles Jason; one sister, Geraldine Dipmore of Bonaire, Georgia; one brother, Andrew (Mary Ann) Jason Jr., of Arlington, Texas; and a host of cousins, nieces and nephews. Viewing will be held on Friday, November 29, 2019 from 4 to 8 pm at Lighthouse Memorials & Receptions, White & Day Center, in Redondo Beach, CA. The Funeral Service will take place the next day at 11 am at Holy Light Missionary Baptist Church in Los Angeles, with a Repast to follow. Burial will be held on Monday, December 2 at 1:45 pm at Riverside National Cemetery. Please go to the website for Lighthouse Memorials & Receptions, www.LAfuneral.com, to send the family messages, share memories, or to obtain directions to the services. Check back to view the online Video Tribute.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Nov. 27, 2019