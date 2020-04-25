|
June 9, 1945 - April 15, 2020 Lewis Alexander Peters, II, adoring and adored husband, daddy, grandpoppy, brother, and friend, left this earth on Wednesday, April 15, 2020, after a well fought battle with Alzheimer's. Everyone that knew him will dearly miss his laughter, abundant generosity, and endless capacity for love. Lewis was born, raised, introduced to the love of his life, grew his family and passed away in the city he loved, Pasadena, where he was a proud graduate of John Muir High School, inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2013 alongside his father, Lewis Alexander Peters Sr., the only father/son inductees to date. Lewis loved and was supportive of his alma mater his entire life. A true man of and for the people, Lewis, with a degree in Sociology from Occidental College, devoted his career to education, schooling young minds in the delights of his favorite subject, English, most likely while quoting a poem or a line from one of his favorite soul or doo-wop songs: he was so bright, he was a living school book. Lewis and his bride, Angela, married on his college campus, Occidental College, June 26, 1971, & settled in the San Rafael Hills. They would spend the rest of Lewis' life there, surrounded by family, including daughter Alison Michele (wife Teri Norris), namesake son Lewis III (wife Angel Walters) and their children, Zaria, Lewis IV, and Milan. Lewis' best friends included his beloved little sister, Antoinette "Toni" Dunbar, close cousin Dwayne Peters, brother/sister in law Ray and Eddie Newman, and pretty much everyone he ever met. Till the end of his life, Lewis remembered and took comfort in the support of his family and friends, the neighbors who became family, caregivers he always treated to a smile and a song: even in his most trying moments, Lewis had a smile for everyone, and you left his presence with a song in your heart. He was that cool. Lewis wished to be remembered with a celebration, which will be held when everyone in his world can meet, together, to honor the man we loved.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2020