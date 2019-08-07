Home

Lewis Roy Eversole


1943 - 2019
Lewis Roy Eversole Obituary
June 26, 1943 - August 5, 2019 Lewis Roy Eversole, Jr., 76, formally of Los Angeles, California area, now living in Rock Hill, SC, passed away Monday, August 5, 2019 at Piedmont Medical Center. Roy was born June 26, 1943 in Trenton, NJ, to the late Wilburn John Eversole and the late Laura Elizabeth Miner Eversole. He was a professor at University of California Los Angeles and the University of Pacific Dental School, San Francisco, California. He owned an Oral Pathology Diagnostic Service in San Diego, California. Roy was an accomplished pianist, artist, world traveler, international speaker, and a "Renaissance Man." He was a loving husband, father and grandfather. Roy is survived by his wife, Beverly Arnette Eversole; his sons, Chris Eversole (Shannon) of California and Nick Stewart (Valerie) of Minnesota; his daughters, Laura Piana (Mike), Shannon Heer (Paul), and Jennifer McGeorge (Jeff), all of California; his brother, Galen Mark Eversole (Cynthia) of Texas; his grandchildren, Dakota, Kirstin, Keegan, Wyatt, Matthew, Brandon, Cassie, Sydney, Kaitlin and Lila. Condolences may be made online at greenefuneralhome.net.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Aug. 7, 2019
