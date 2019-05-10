|
|
August 26, 1924 - May 6, 2019 Our beloved mother and grandmother, Leyla, passed away peacefully, Monday, May 6, 2019. Originally from Istanbul, Turkey, she was one of the first female non-native English speakers to obtain a Master's degree in English Literature from UCLA. Upon graduating, she married her husband, Marvin Ruwin, in 1950, (deceased in 2008). She leaves behind her two devoted daughters and their husbands, Nevra Shapiro (Steve) and Meyla Ruwin (Jahmai) and four remarkable grandchildren, Derek Shapiro, Kayla Shapiro, Diani Griffin-Ruwin and Kara Griffin-Ruwin. Leyla's sharp wit, loving presence, beauty and kindness will be deeply missed by all. Services will be held Monday, May 13th at 2:00 pm in the Faith Chapel at Forest Lawn Hollywood Hills, 6300 Forest Lawn Dr. Memorial contributions, in honor of Leyla, may be made to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation (https://www.bcrf.org/).
Published in the Los Angeles Times on May 10, 2019