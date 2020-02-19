|
|
November 21, 1925 - February 1, 2020 Emmy award winning writer, KPFK radio host and anti-war activist Lila Garrett, 94, passed peacefully in Los Angeles, California, on February 1, 2020.Born in Brooklyn, Nov. 21, 1925, Lila served as President of the South California chapter of the Americans for Democratic Action and became a founding member of Progressive Democrats of America.Lila Co-wrote episodes of GET SMART, BEWITCHED and ALL IN THE FAMILY, and won an Emmy for MOTHER OF THE BRIDE and THE GIRL WHO COULDN'T LOSE, both comedies with a feminist orientation.Lila will be missed by peace activists everywhere, as well as her children April Garrett and Eliza Roberts; sons in law Eric Roberts and Aaron Laub; grandkids Keaton Simons, Morgan S, Arielle Laub, Louie Laub, and her great granddaughter Georgia Windsor Simons.Contributions in Lila's name can be made to KPFK, 3729 Cahuenga Blvd., Los Angeles, 91604, and Progressive Democrats of America (Atten: Kimberly Buchan), P.O. Box 150064, Grand Rapids, MI 49515.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Feb. 19 to Feb. 23, 2020