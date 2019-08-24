|
|
September 5, 1928 - August 22, 2019 On Thursday, August 22nd, 2019, Lila Kadner, loving mother and grandmother, passed away at the age of 90. Lila Dawn Diener was born in 1928 in New York. In her teens, Lila's family moved to Los Angeles, a place that would become home. Lila soon met her childhood sweetheart Bob Kadner. Not long after carving their initials in a tree in the backyard, Lila and Bob were married. They had two children, Bill and Nancy. In 1964 Lila and Bob were one of the 35 original families to found Stephen Wise Temple. Lila was an active member, donating hours of her time to building the temple community into one of the largest in Los Angeles. In the late 1990s, Lila moved to Palm Desert where she became the focal point of an active social scene, leading a group outing to Costco every Saturday, and most notably, rounding up friends for a weekly Shabbat dinner at the local Wendy's. It was in Palm Desert that, after the passing of Bob, Lila was fortunate to meet Daniel Shaps, with whom she would lovingly spend the rest of her life. Lila will be remembered for her sharp wit and sense of humor. She showed great resilience and poise in the face of many of life's challenges. Despite open-heart surgery, the loss of her son and husband, and a bout with leukemia, Lila remained optimistic and always prioritized her family and friends. Never not dressed to the nines, Lila carried herself with great esteem plus a fresh manicure and signature hairdo. Lila is survived by her daughter, Nancy, her grandchildren Jonah and Janey, and their dad John, her beloved Daniel Shaps, as well as her collection of over 400 miniature houses. Lila, Mom, Grammy, you will be dearly missed, and forever remembered.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Aug. 24, 2019