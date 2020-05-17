Liliane Babette Ransom
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Liliane's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
September 3, 1928 - May 10, 2020 Liliane (Heimendinger) was born and raised in Shanghai, China. She and her husband, Richard Ransom, married on May 4, 1948 and spent years working/traveling abroad before ultimately settling in Hollywood, CA. Their twin daughters, Danielle and Denise, were the surprise and joy of their lives. She worked as a secretary for the Times Mirror Company for 21 years, retiring in 1991. Liliane was preceded in death by her husband, Richard, in 2002. She is survived by her daughters (Danielle Gersh and Denise Torkelson) and their families, as well as her niece (Jacqueline Cook) and her family. Due to current Covid-19 restrictions, a small private service will be held at Hollywood Forever Cemetery. A Zoom broadcast will be offered for those who would like to witness the service virtually. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to one of the following charities which she supported: The Benefactors of the Jewish Club of 1933, Inc.; the Cedars-Sinai Breast Center; or the Make a Wish Foundation.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Los Angeles Times on May 17, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved