September 3, 1928 - May 10, 2020 Liliane (Heimendinger) was born and raised in Shanghai, China. She and her husband, Richard Ransom, married on May 4, 1948 and spent years working/traveling abroad before ultimately settling in Hollywood, CA. Their twin daughters, Danielle and Denise, were the surprise and joy of their lives. She worked as a secretary for the Times Mirror Company for 21 years, retiring in 1991. Liliane was preceded in death by her husband, Richard, in 2002. She is survived by her daughters (Danielle Gersh and Denise Torkelson) and their families, as well as her niece (Jacqueline Cook) and her family. Due to current Covid-19 restrictions, a small private service will be held at Hollywood Forever Cemetery. A Zoom broadcast will be offered for those who would like to witness the service virtually. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to one of the following charities which she supported: The Benefactors of the Jewish Club of 1933, Inc.; the Cedars-Sinai Breast Center; or the Make a Wish Foundation.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store