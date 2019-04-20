June 7, 1923 - March 24, 2019 Lillian Alba Cappellanti Fiori, a former Los Angeles area elementary school teacher whose creativity and caring made her a champion of groundbreaking student-centered education, has passed away in Pittsburgh. She will be forever cherished by both her family and the hundreds of students whose lives she helped shape.Lillian taught at Bellagio Road Elementary School for 20 years, where she successfully introduced innovative education for academically gifted students. Though small in stature, Lillian was a powerful woman who lovingly nurtured her students but never indulged them. She sought to imbue each child with the critical thinking skills, self-confidence and desire to excel in their academic, professional, and personal lives. She also fostered strong cohesiveness and collegiality; many of her students have remained friends for over 50 years. Remarkably, over 30 former students from her 1962-65 class held reunions with her in 2002 and 2012. Exemplifying her teaching success are the diverse life accomplishments of her students, who include the first female U.S. Forest Service smokejumper, a ballet company leader, professors of advanced materials informatics, astronomy, and constitutional law, and leaders in entertainment, architecture, advertising, insurance, construction, food, the arts and music, charitable work, communications, medicine, and law.Lillian often said that she wanted her epitaph to be "She made things happen." She did indeed.For information or questions, please contact Peter Rich at [email protected] or Larry Oakner at [email protected] Published in the Los Angeles Times from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2019